“Sign, sign, everywhere a sign / Blockin’ out the scenery, breakin’ my mind / Do this, don’t do that, can’t you read the sign?”

Wikipedia has this to say about the infamous song: “Signs” is a song by the Canadian rock group Five Man Electrical Band. It was written by Les Emmerson and popularized the relatively unknown band, who recorded it for their second album, Good-Bye and Butterflies in 1970. “Signs” was originally released that year as the B-side to the relatively unsuccessful single “Hello Melinda Goodbye” (#55 Canada). Re-released in 1971 as the A-side, “Signs” reached No. 4 in Canada and No. 3 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. Billboard ranked it as the No. 24 song for 1971. It became a gold record….

Almost 50 years later, this timeless piece has yet to be forgotten, a timeless classic for rebels and Gen Xer’s and Millennials alike.

Signs are a big part of our lives but in an indirect sort of way. They send us in different directions everyday, yet we have become so accustomed to seeing them that unless we are lost and looking for direction, to get our inner GPS back on track…they have become a part of the scenery like trees, snow and the birds.

When snowmobiling, signs become like a lifeline, like on the TV game Millionaire. You either weigh-in on the other snowmobiling buddies in your riding party and come to a general consensus on which way will get you there, or phone a friend and ask for more specific land markings or eliminate the most obvious and take a chance the direction you choose brings you on a new adventure.

Communities and Commerce pay dearly to make sure consumers know where to find them, whether you’re snowmobiling, biking, traveling by highway, hauling freight, on ATV or hiking…you will most certainly find some sort of sign to assist you to along the way.

Some signs are directional in nature:

Some invite to explore:

“And the sign said “Long-haired freaky people need not apply” So I tucked my hair up under my hat and I went in to ask him why He said “You look like a fine upstanding young man, I think you’ll do” So I took off my hat, I said “Imagine that. Huh! Me workin’ for you!” Whoa-oh-oh Sign, sign, everywhere a sign Blockin’ out the scenery, breakin’ my mind Do this, don’t do that, can’t you read the sign?”

Some give us specific instructions:

“And the sign said anybody caught trespassin’ would be shot on sight

So I jumped on the fence and-a yelled at the house, “Hey! What gives you

the right?”

“To put up a fence to keep me out or to keep mother nature in”

“If God was here he’d tell you to your face, Man, you’re some kinda sinner”

Sign, sign, everywhere a sign

Blockin’ out the scenery, breakin’ my mind

Do this, don’t do that, can’t you read the sign?”

Signs identify who we are:

“Now, hey you, mister, can’t you read?

You’ve got to have a shirt and tie to get a seat

You can’t even watch, no you can’t eat

You ain’t supposed to be here

The sign said you got to have a membership card to get inside.”

Some identify time and event or our destination, for our memory bank or photo albums:

Where we are headed:

Some identify what we do:

“And the sign said, “Everybody welcome. Come in, kneel down and pray”

But when they passed around the plate at the end of it all, I didn’t have a

penny to pay

So I got me a pen and a paper and I made up my own little sign

I said, “Thank you, Lord, for thinkin’ ’bout me. I’m alive and doin’ fine.”

Wooo!

Sign, sign, everywhere a sign

Blockin’ out the scenery, breakin’ my mind

Do this, don’t do that, can’t you read the sign?”

Some are just suggestive in nature maybe?

and some signs invite us to explore,

No matter where you are signs are, they are definitely an interesting part of the scenery. The have history and purpose.

So all these signs just don’t grow out of the ground obviously…That’s where people, organizations, clubs, state agencies work hard all year long to add these to our lives. The are designed, created, mapped, sorted, fixed, stacked, hauled, handled, posted and the process goes on yearly because Mother Nature has a way of playing havoc on what is not naturally hers, yet we as humans need some sort of direction in our daily lives in order not to ride around in circles or repeat the same mistakes….

Thanks to the countless amount of people, whether they are volunteers or earn a living by posting the signs, for giving us direction to our who, what, where and when of our lives.

Some make for breathtakingly beautiful photos

and some, well…they’re there….just in case you needed to know all that.

No matter the color, shape, style or message….here’s your sign!

Get out there and enjoy what the season’s have to offer you. LET IS SNOW!

Respect the sign…they are working for you, in a way :D

Credit to: Paul Cyr Photography (photo), Wikipedia (information), SIGN lyrics: Written by Les Emmerson • © Sony ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner Chappell Music, Inc. and multiple photos from my personal Facebook friends and groups. Thank you.